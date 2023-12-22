Wauwatosa police chase, 4 arrested near Pinelawn Memorial Park

article

Wauwatosa police arrested four suspects after a pursuit early Thursday morning, Dec. 21.

Police were first called to the area of 97th and Fiebrantz shortly after midnight for a report of people trying to break into cars. Officers spotted a suspect vehicle and tried to stop it, but the driver took off.

The chase ended less than a mile from where it began in the area of Mayfair and Capitol. Police said the vehicle rolled into a neighborhood as five suspects got out and ran.

Four of the five were found and arrested near Pinelawn Memorial Park. The fifth suspect was not immediately located.

An investigation found the suspects' vehicle had been stolen.