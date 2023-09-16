Wauwatosa police chase, crash near 77th and Locust

article

A Wauwatosa police chase ended with a crash and the driver in custody Saturday, Sept. 16.

It started near 68th and Center when officers tried to stop a vehicle for a red light violation around 6:20 p.m. The driver took off.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police used stop sticks, and the fleeing vehicle crashed near 77th and Locust. The driver was arrested for fleeing and operating while intoxicated.

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of a "minor injury," police said. No one else was hurt.



