Wauwatosa police chase, driver arrested after K-9 search: video

Wauwatosa police released dashcam and bodycam video from a Tuesday, Oct. 17 police chase.

Authorities said it started around 4:40 p.m. when officers found an SUV with a stolen license plate near Mayfair and Ruby. When officers tried to stop the SUV, the driver took off.

The pursuit did not last long, as the fleeing SUV crossed into oncoming traffic – bumping into another motorist – and onto the front lawn of a home near 110th and Hampton. Dashcam video showed the driver dart between houses, while a passenger stayed in the SUV and was taken into custody.

The driver was found during a K-9 search. Bodycam video showed officers close in on the driver with guns drawn, ordering the driver to the ground in the backyard of a home. One officer appeared to break down a section of fence to get into the yard. The driver was then arrested.

According to police, it was later determined the SUV was also reported stolen.