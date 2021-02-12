Wauwatosa police arrest 4 in connection to Red Lobster shooting

article

Four people have been arrested in connection with a fight and shooting that unfolded at a Red Lobster on Sunday, Feb. 7, Wauwatosa police announced.

Police said Friday, Feb. 12 that two women and two juveniles will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for charging.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the shots fired report to the Red Lobster near Mayfair and Center. Authorities determined an argument led to a physical altercation between two groups of customers and ended with a female firing two shots into the restaurant.

No injuries were reported. Two firearms suspected to be used in the case were recovered.

In a statement, a manager at Red Lobster said:

"The safety and security of our guests is our top priority. We take these situations very seriously and are grateful no one was hurt. Thanks to the support of the local police department in handling this incident. Red Lobster is cooperating with this investigation."