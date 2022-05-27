Wauwatosa plane crash: Aircraft removed from neighborhood

The parts of a small plane that crashed in a Wauwatosa neighborhood on Thursday, May 26 are being removed from the crash site on Friday.

The crash of the single-engine prop plane happened near 103rd and Courtland. The plane went down in the backyard of a home – just moments after taking off from nearby Timmerman Airport, investigators said.

The pilot and lone occupant of the plane, believed to be an 18-year-old man, is hospitalized with critical injuries. He had reported problems moments before the crash.

Timmerman closed briefly on Thursday -- for planes coming and going.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating what caused the crash.

This is a developing story.