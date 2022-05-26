Wauwatosa plane crash near Timmerman Airport, pilot injured: police

Wauwatosa police are investigating a small plane crash that happened near 103rd and Courtland Thursday, May 26.

Police said the call came in around 3 p.m., and responding officers found a single-engine prop plane in the backyard of a home.

The pilot and lone occupant of the plane, believed to be an 18-year-old man, was extricated and taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Wauwatosa police are leading the investigation with assistance from the FAA and NTSB. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Milwaukee Police Department and area fire departments assisted at the scene.

No damage to area homes, displaced residents or other injuries are known at this time, police said.

The scene of the crash is just outside the permitter of Timmerman Airport. Officals closed 103rd Street between Glendale and Hampton.

Timmerman Airport reopened operations around 4:15 p.m. after completing an inspection of the airfield.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.