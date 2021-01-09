Wauwatosa PD requests help in search for missing 52-year-old man

article

The Wauwatosa Police Department has asked for the public's help locating a possible critically missing person -- Khamsene Boulommavong, 52.

Boulommavong was last seen wearing all black clothing, has "Susie" tattooed on his right arm, with a shaved head and eyebrows.

Police said Boulommavong suffers from a mental illness and checked himself out of a Wauwatosa facility on Jan. 3. He has family in the area but has not been seen or heard from.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Wauwatosa Police Department.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.