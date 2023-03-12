Wauwatosa man shot in Milwaukee near 21st and Wright

article

A Wauwatosa man, 42, was shot Sunday morning, March 12 near 21st and Wright in Milwaukee.

Police said the shots were fired around 6 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.