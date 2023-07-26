Wauwatosa inclusive park project; 18 acres for all ages, abilities

Wauwatosa will soon be home to the first Milwaukee County park people of all ages and abilities can enjoy.

On Wednesday, July 26, the 33rd anniversary of the American with Disabilities Act, Milwaukee County leaders and The Ability Center broke ground on Moss Universal Park. The $10 million project in Wauwatosa will transform the 18 acres of land that is now Wisconsin Avenue Park – into a first-of-its-kind universally inclusive park.

The 18-acre Moss Universal Park will feature recreational areas and amenities designed for individuals of all ages and abilities. (Credit: GameTime)

Oliver Nepper remembers the last time he was at the park with a group a few years ago.

"There was like five of us in wheelchairs, just lined up at the edge of the sidewalk," Nepper said.

On that day, it was rainy, which added even more barriers to an already unaccessible sidewalk.

"They were like 50 feet, 100 feet ahead, trying to have a conversation, and we couldn’t be there," Nepper said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As a disabled adult, Nepper said having to sit on the sidelines was not unusual.

"I've lived my entire life, sort of, expecting to be forgotten," Nepper said.

But Moss Universal Park will soon ensure nobody is forgotten.

The inclusive challenge course in Moss Universal Park will be a part of phase two, expected to be completed in summer 2025. (Credit: GameTime)

"Why should we limit people with disabilities to the entirety?" asked Damian Buchman, The Ability Center founder & CEO.

"Universally inclusive trails, playgrounds, fitness opportunities, baseball diamonds and more," said Guy Smith, Milwaukee County Parks executive director.

It will be a space made for all abilities and ages.

The Moss Universal Park clubhouse will include universally inclusive restrooms and sensory rooms. (Credit: Kahler Slater and raSmith)

"Just like me, they deserve to play with their kids, and that’s what they deserve to do," Buchman said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Project leaders say the first phase of the park construction is expected to be done by next summer. Construction is expected to be complete in summer 2025.