Wauwatosa housing project; 1K apartments proposed

Wauwatosa city leaders will be discussing a new proposal for what to do with land at the Mayfair Mall property. Some believe the new apartments would be great for the housing crisis in Wauwatosa and would ensure longevity for the mall. Others believe the proposed buildings are too big – and taxpayers are not getting enough out of the investment.

"I think it’s a beautiful design, however, I don’t think it’s appropriate for that location," Joseph Makhlouf, Wauwatosa District 3 Alderperson.

Renderings of the possible apartments that would be on the site where a Boston Store once was. Not all Wauwatosa Common Council members are on board with the idea.

Proposed Wauwatosa apartments (Credit: Barrett Lo Visionary Development)

"I think it is a little bit larger than it should be. I have concerns about the ability of public input, which should’ve been increased, as well as the risk with taxpayer funding on top of it," Makhlouf said.

The developer, Barrett Lo Visionary, expects to spend $400 million on the project – building about 1,000 apartments over the next 10 to 12 years.

Proposed Wauwatosa apartments (Credit: Barrett Lo Visionary Development)

"We can solve some of the housing issues by having something that is scaled more appropriately, or scaled down from that. We don’t need to go to the extent that we’re doing it," Makhlouf said.

"The luxury apartment that they’re talking about for this development is going to be a 1,200 square foot, two-bedroom for $3,000 plus a month," said Andrew Meindl, Wauwatosa District 1 Alderperson. "I’m not sure that the affordability is going to be there on this project."

Mayfair property, Wauwatosa

The city of Wauwatosa purchased the Boston Store property in late 2022 for just under $4 million. Officials say they purchased it with city cash reserves. Their plan is to put a new retailer in the Boston Store space – in addition to the apartments. The taxes that come out of the new property will reimburse the city, but some city officials think it will not be enough.

Mayfair property, Wauwatosa

"I can’t disclose the exact of what the public will get. What I can say in general terms, there is some infrastructure work and some small green space, but again for the millions of dollars that are projected for this agreement, I think we should be getting more," Meindl said.

There are Common Council members that support the project. They could not go on camera with FOX6 News on Monday, September 18. Wauwatosa District 7 Alderperson Amanda Fuerst shared the following statement:

"I fully support the city's investment in the development at Mayfair Mall, which is in my district. Change is always difficult, but this project is a partnership with Mayfair Mall to ensure it's ongoing retail success into the future for our community, fills a desperate need for more housing in Wauwatosa and allows for the city to increase the tax base without tapping into residents for more resources."