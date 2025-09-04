Wauwatosa floods; TosaFest brings community together after flooding

The Brief Nearly a month after flooding, Wauwatosa residents and businesses are still recovering. TosaFest 2025 will close village streets Sept. 5–6 for live music, food and community celebration. Local leaders say the event is a chance to support flood-impacted businesses and bring residents together.



Nearly a month after historic flooding devastated parts of Wauwatosa, residents and business owners are still recovering ahead of the annual TosaFest.

What we know:

This weekend, the community will gather for the annual event taking on new meaning as a chance to celebrate and find relief.

Floodwaters last month ripped through neighborhoods and businesses along the Menomonee River, leaving many still working to repair homes and reopen storefronts.

"If you drive down the street, people’s carpets and couches and everything were out on the curb and there were so many more houses than we expected," said Wauwatosa resident Janet Andersen.

The hope is the streets will be filled with something else this weekend.

Local perspective:

TosaFest kicks off Friday, Sept. 5, and runs through Saturday, Sept. 6. The festival features live music, beer gardens, a vendor market and other events.

"The flooding was extensive. You know, not only did businesses here in the village get hit," said Beth Gleesing, Tourism Specialist for the City of Wauwatosa. "Celebration of food, music and community – takes place right here in the village. We close down the streets."

Businesses like Café Hollander were forced to shut down after flood damage, and plan to partially reopen in time for the event.

"Really, the businesses right now could use that support. Because, post-flood, everybody saw a decrease in foot traffic," Gleesing said. "So many of our residents were really impacted in a big way with water in their homes because of the flood."

Gleesing added, "The businesses down here are hoping that coming down and celebrating here as a community is going to offer them a little bit of relief … From everything they’ve been dealing with in getting their homes up and running after sustaining so much damage."

For more information on TosaFest, visit the village’s website.