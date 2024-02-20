Expand / Collapse search

Wauwatosa postpones July 4th fireworks to August; here's why

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Wauwatosa City Hall

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa has already postponed its Fourth of July fireworks to August due to security and staffing concerns.

The holiday falls during the 2024 Republican National Convention, which Milwaukee is hosting. There was already a "Tosa Night Out" concert and event planned for Aug. 7, and the city now plans to launch fireworks to cap those festivities.

Despite the fireworks' postponement, Wauwatosa will move ahead with its July 4th parade. It starts at 9 a.m. from the Hoyt Pool parking lot and heads north on 92nd Street, east down North Avenue and ends near 80th Street.