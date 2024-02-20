Wauwatosa postpones July 4th fireworks to August; here's why

article

Wauwatosa has already postponed its Fourth of July fireworks to August due to security and staffing concerns.

The holiday falls during the 2024 Republican National Convention, which Milwaukee is hosting. There was already a "Tosa Night Out" concert and event planned for Aug. 7, and the city now plans to launch fireworks to cap those festivities.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Despite the fireworks' postponement, Wauwatosa will move ahead with its July 4th parade. It starts at 9 a.m. from the Hoyt Pool parking lot and heads north on 92nd Street, east down North Avenue and ends near 80th Street.