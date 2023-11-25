Wauwatosa fire truck in wreck near Mayfair Mall
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A Wauwatosa fire truck was involved in a crash with a car on Mayfair Road on Saturday, Nov. 25..
The wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. Officials said the fire truck was traveling in emergency mode (lights and siren activated) northbound on N. Mayfair Road. That is when a car attempted to turn left out of the mall parking lot to go southbound on Mayfair Road. The fire truck struck the car.
Significant damage to Wauwatosa fire truck.
The driver and sole occupant of the car suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene.
No fire personnel were hurt.