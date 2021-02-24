Wauwatosa FD: Snow likely cause of partial roof collapse

A section of roof dropped into a building Wednesday, Feb. 24. According to the Wauwatosa Fire Department, the collapse is believed to be caused by snow.

Officials said the 20 foot-by-20 foot section fell in at a building owned by Hansen Storage -- just south of Burleigh on 112th Street.

The contents of the building are not known.

No injuries or damage to gas, electric, or water systems were reported.

