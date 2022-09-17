Wauwatosa police: Motorcycle crash, driver dead

article

Wauwatosa police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash near Swan and Menomonee River Parkway Saturday morning, Sept. 17.

Officers responded to the area around 5:25 a.m. It is believed the driver was headed southeast on the parkway when they left the road and hit the tree, police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol also responded to the crash.