Wauwatosa crash near Mayfair and Auer, driver seriously injured
article
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Two people were injured, one seriously, after a Wauwatosa crash Friday, May 19.
It happened on Mayfair Road near Auer around 5:45 p.m. Police said a Jeep was driving down Mayfair road and hit a Hyundai as it pulled out of the At Home parking lot.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The Hyundai driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The Jeep driver had minor injuries.
Southbound Mayfair Road was closed from Townsend to Burleigh due to the crash.