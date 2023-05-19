Wauwatosa crash near Mayfair and Auer, driver seriously injured

article

Two people were injured, one seriously, after a Wauwatosa crash Friday, May 19.

It happened on Mayfair Road near Auer around 5:45 p.m. Police said a Jeep was driving down Mayfair road and hit a Hyundai as it pulled out of the At Home parking lot.

The Hyundai driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The Jeep driver had minor injuries.

Southbound Mayfair Road was closed from Townsend to Burleigh due to the crash.

