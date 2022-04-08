Wauwatosa Common Council race tie broken by provisional vote

article

In a race as close as it could get, a tied Wauwatosa Common Council race was decided by one provisional vote Friday afternoon, April 8.

The provisional vote tipped the scales from 702 for both candidates, to 703 in favor of Sean Lowe – making him the first Black man elected to the Common Council in city history, which dates back 125 years.

Lowe, the city's current Equity and Inclusion Commission chair, unseated incumbent Rob Gustafson.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Though a race coming down to a provisional vote isn't standard, it is standard practice after every election for the Board of Canvassers to meet and certify election results. That is what is being done now, and questions about a possible recount will come after.

FOX6 News asked Gustafson if a recount is a possibility. He said he is going to take the weekend to think about it, but is congratulating Lowe.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.