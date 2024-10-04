I-41 car fire in Wauwatosa, WisDOT camera captures response: video

The Brief Firefighters responded to a car fire on I-41 in Wauwatosa on Friday night. WisDOT cameras captured the response.



A car caught fire on Interstate 41 in Wauwatosa on Friday night, Oct. 4.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. near Center Street. Wisconsin Department of Transportation Cameras captured the blaze, as well as firefighters' response. The fire appeared to be under control within minutes of the first crew's arrival.

FOX6 News reached out to the Wauwatosa Fire Department for information, but did not immediately hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.