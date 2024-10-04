Expand / Collapse search

I-41 car fire in Wauwatosa, WisDOT camera captures response: video

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 4, 2024 8:19pm CDT
Wauwatosa
I-41 car fire in Wauwatosa

WisDOT cameras captured firefighters' response to a car fire on I-41 near Center Street in Wauwatosa on Friday night.

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A car caught fire on Interstate 41 in Wauwatosa on Friday night, Oct. 4.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. near Center Street. Wisconsin Department of Transportation Cameras captured the blaze, as well as firefighters' response. The fire appeared to be under control within minutes of the first crew's arrival.

FOX6 News reached out to the Wauwatosa Fire Department for information, but did not immediately hear back. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.