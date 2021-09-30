Wauwatosa bank robbery, police arrest 2

article

Two men were arrested in connection to a strong-armed Wauwatosa bank robbery that happened Wednesday, Sept. 29, police said.

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, one of the men went into a bank near North Avenue and Pasadena Boulevard around noon and passed a note to the teller, demanding money.

The man received cash from the teller and left. He did not display or imply he had a weapon, police said. No injuries were reported.

Investigators developed a suspect and suspect vehicle using information provided by bank employees, witnesses and video surveillance. Wauwatosa Police executed a search warrant at a Milwaukee residence around 6:30 p.m. the night of the robbery – taking two people into custody.

Anyone with information or surveillance video regarding the incident is asked to contact the Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430.

