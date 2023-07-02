Wauwatosa apartment fire; woman and child rescued

A woman and a child were rescued from an apartment building fire in Wauwatosa on Sunday morning, July 2.

Wauwatosa Fire Department arrived at the apartment building near Wauwatosa and Clarke around 2 a.m. Firefighters rescued a woman and a child from the balcony of the building.

Officials said one man was taken to the hospital.

Fire near Wauwatosa Avenue and Clarke

The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes, and there were no reported injuries to the firefighters. However, the building was deemed uninhabitable. The Red Cross is providing assistance to those affected.