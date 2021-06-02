Wauwatosa apartment fire near 68th & State

article

An apparent balcony fire damaged three units of a Wauwatosa apartment complex on Wednesday, June 2.

According to the Wauwatosa Fire Department, the fire happened around 2 a.m. near 68th and State. Upon arrival at the three-story, 20-unit complex, fire crews spotted two balconies on fire.

A tenant said she heard the fire alarm system and saw fire coming from a neighbor's balcony, calling 911 immediately.

All tenants escaped without injury.

The Milwaukee Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the blaze, which was placed under control in less than 15 minutes.

