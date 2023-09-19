Wauwatosa $400M Mayfair apartments, developer promotes proposal

Proposed Mayfair Mall apartments were the topic of discussion among city leaders Tuesday night, Sept. 19.

The developer group is proposing to build about 1,000 apartments. They say the project would cost about $400 million.

Part of the development would require the city to create a tax incremental district, which is a designated area where improvements are being made.

Some say this is a way to avoid Mayfair Mall ending up like Northridge Mall, but not everyone is in favor.

"Approving this TID is a misuse of our taxpayer funds, and it's a betrayal of our taxpayers' trust. Just wait for the outcry as more and more details come out," said Joseph Makhlouf.

"I just want people to think about one word here: Northridge. Let me repeat: Northridge. If that's what we want, we can have that," one person said.

The resolution passed 12-3.

Mayfair property, Wauwatosa

City officials later went into a closed session to further discuss the tax proposal and terms of the development.