Wausau wrong-way driver arrested for 3rd OWI

A woman was arrested Saturday night, Jan. 21, for driving the wrong way on State Highway 29.

Officers responded to a report of a wrong-way driver heading toward Wausau around 10:30 p.m.

Police met the vehicle going eastbound in the westbound lanes of State Highway 29 near 72nd Avenue when the wrong-way driver nearly struck the squad car. The wrong-way driver stopped the vehicle.

Officials said the driver was intoxicated, and the breath sample read .29%. Officers also discovered the woman was supposed to care for a family member's child in Wausau and left the child alone.

The driver, a 34-year-old Neenah woman, was arrested for her third OWI offense and neglecting a child.