Wausau police encounter bat 'burglar' flying through business

Wausau police responding to a business' burglar alarm found a wild surprise, video posted to the department's Facebook page Thursday shows.

Upon arrival, officers figure out it wasn't a burglar – but a bat – that had set off the alarm. They had to try to get the little guy out.

After the bat swooped around the room several times, the video showed an officer swat it out of the air: "I'm not going to wait all day for this bat – get out of here."

Once the bat was swatted outside, it got its bearings and flew away.

The video also showed snippets of previous animal-related calls – including a deer that had apparently broken into a building and a turkey inside an apartment.