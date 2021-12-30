Waupun woman gifted all-terrain wheelchair: 'Best Christmas I've had'

A former Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin received on Thursday, Dec. 30 an amazing gift courtesy of a foundation out of Minnesota – and it all came as part of a huge holiday surprise.

A few years back, Abby Lane of Waupun was injured in an automobile accident while a college student in Michigan. The wreck rendered her a paraplegic.

"Growing up, I did a lot of hunting and fishing and camping with my parents. When my accident happened, I lost that," Lane said.

About five years ago, operators of a business that produces the Action Trackchair met Lane for the first time. She was Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin at the time – and Lane fell in love with the motorized, all-terrain chair. But funds were not accessible to her and her family.

Lane has teamed up in the past with the Action Trackchair people for hunts and excursions. A news release says she even was part of the grant writing team that helped UW-Oshkosh receive an Action Trackchair for disabled students on campus to loan out and use.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Recently, the Action Mobility Foundation out of Minnesota announced it was gifting Lane an Action Trackchair of her own. The reveal happened Thursday in Waupun – and it was an emotional surprise for Lane and her family.

"Fantastic Christmas gift. Best Christmas I've had by far," Lane said.

You are invited to consider a donation to the Action Mobility Foundation so more surprises can be made possible.