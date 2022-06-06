Waupun tree vandal sought; bark stripped from trees at West End Park

article

Waupun police are seeking a vandal who is damaging trees in the city's West End Park.

A Facebook post filed on Monday, June 6 shows a maple tree was stripped off its bark from the base to approximately eight feet high.

Officials say the tree now has no way to transport nutrients, the bark will not grow back, and it will die.

Tree vandal sought in Waupun (Credit: Waupun Police Department)

If you know who is responsible or observed anything please contact the Waupun Police Department at 920-324-7911 and reference case 22-0881.