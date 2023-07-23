Waupun plane crash, 2 rescued

article

Two people were rescued from a plane crash near Highway 49 and Hemp Road in the Township of Waupun on Saturday, July 22.

Officials said the crash happened around 8 p.m.

Due to the large marsh area where the plane had crashed, it was difficult for rescue teams to find the plane and then find a way to access the plane once it was located. Fire departments utilized UTVs to find the plane. Once the rescue teams found the plane, they were able to rescue the two people out of the wetland area.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said the plane was occupied by two people. The plane had last left an airport in Cedar Rapids around two hours before the crash. The pilot explained he was 10 minutes away from his destination when the engine suddenly lost power, forcing him to make an emergency landing in a marshy area. The plane received damage to a wing, and the pilot was treated for a possible shoulder injury. The plane involved was a single-engine ERCO Ercoupe.

The pilot was a 76-year-old male, and the copilot was a 71-year-old male. Both parties are from Texas, and they were flying from Texas to Oshkosh for EAA AirVenture.