The Waupun Police Department is looking for two women who they say stole from Kwik Trip on March 8.

Police said the two walked into the store on Main Street near Fox Lake Road around 2 a.m. They then put merchandise in their purses and walked out. One of the suspects paid for some of the items, while the other left without paying. The two then jogged away.

Both suspects are believed to be in their 30s. One suspect is described as having a thinner build with blonde hair shaved on the sides and pink-and-green highlights, and cauliflower ear. The other suspect is described as having a heavier build with shoulder-length pink hair.

Anyone with information is asked to email Officer Warner or call 920-324-7903.