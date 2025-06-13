Waupun fentanyl death; Dylan Mayne sentenced to 10 years prison

article

The Brief A Waupun man was sentenced to ten years in prison for a 2023 fentanyl death. Officials said Mayne provided the fentanyl that caused the death of a close friend in May 2023. A jury found Mayne guilty of first-degree reckless homicide on May 2.



Dylan Mayne of Waupun was sentenced to ten years in prison and another ten years of extended supervision in connection with a fentanyl death in 2023.

Fentanyl death sentencing

What we know:

A news release from the Fond du Lac County District Attorney's office said Mayne was convicted by a Fond du Lac County jury of first-degree reckless homicide on May 2.

Officials said Mayne was responsible for providing the fentanyl that caused the death of a close friend on May 17, 2023. The victim had 20 ng/mL of fentanyl in his blood. Another individual suffered a non-fatal overdose from the fentanyl supplied by Mayne to the victim.

What they're saying:

"Too many parents have buried a child from a fentanyl overdose. We know prison sentences won’t end their pain but we will continue to fight for justice on their behalf and fight to deter those from engaging in the distribution of fentanyl in the hopes of saving lives," said Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

This case was investigated by the Waupun Police Department.