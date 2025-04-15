Waupun dog attack: Child severely injured, animals euthanized

article

The Brief Three dogs attacked a child in Waupun earlier this month, police said. The child was taken to a hospital with severe injuries. The father was also bitten. The dogs have since been euthanized, and the owner was issued citations.



Waupun police said three dogs have been euthanized after they attacked and severely injured a child earlier this month.

What we know:

The attack happened on Fond du Lac Street north of Main Street. The child was taken to a hospital with severe injuries. The child's father received medical attention after he was bitten while trying to stop the dogs.

A neighbor also tried to remove the dogs, police said, until the dogs' owner was able to secure them. Police ordered the owner to quarantine the dogs and issued numerous citations, including for rabies control.

Following the 10-day quarantine, the dogs were humanely euthanized.

What we don't know:

At this time, it's unclear whether the dog owner faces criminal or civil charges tied to the attack. While police said they are hoping for the child and father's quick recovery, there was no update on their condition Tuesday.