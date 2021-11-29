Waukesha's Siena House fully remodeled, unveiled

Hebron Housing Services unveiled on Monday, Nov. 29 the fully remodeled Siena House, a homeless shelter serving those in crisis in Waukesha. The Siena House is a homeless shelter for single men. It offers a warm bed, hot meals, and resources to find stable housing. It was closed for renovations.

As winter approaches, shelters prepare to give those experiencing homelessness a warm place to stay.

"In just three short months, crews have been able to expand a second-floor bathroom to include three shower stalls, three sinks, and two toilets, remove closets to increase bedroom sizes for bunk guests," said Kathleen Fisher, Executive Director, Hebron Housing Services.

Kathleen Fisher is the executive director for Hebron Housing Services – the organization that operates Siena House.

With renovations, the house hopes to provide shelter on a short-term basis for 22 single men at a time.

"In the last year or so we’ve seen an increase in not only individuals not being able to find anywhere to go but also people that are being displaced because of family situations, that type of thing," said Jenn Hollingsworth, Siena House case manager.

Jenn Hollingsworth is the case manager at Siena House. She works to help the men get back on their feet and find stable housing.

"A lot of it comes down to housing options and there’s not a whole lot of places for them to go," said Hollingsworth.

Hebron Housing Services operates three shelters in Waukesha. Siena House for single men. Juno House for single women, women with children, men with children, and families. Then Jeremy House, a shelter for women and men experiencing mental illness.

"Sincerely thank all the hardworking volunteers who cleaned the house from top to bottom. As we have seen in recent weeks in wake of the tragedy in Waukesha, this community comes together," said Fisher.

The Siena House Shelter is open daily from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. Learn more about the impact Hebron Housing Services has on the Waukesha community.