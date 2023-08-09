Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha's Horeb Springs Skate Park reopens

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:37PM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Waukesha Horeb Springs Skate Park reopens

Waukesha's only skate park reopened Wednesday after renovations.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha's Horeb Springs Skate Park reopened Wednesday, Aug. 9 after renovations.

"The new design was selected by skaters for skaters," said Melissa Lipska, interim Parks, Recreation and Forestry director.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A statement from the parks department noted unique features of the new skate park include a beginner area, a half pipe, quarter pipe, grindbox, ramps and rails for all ages and abilities. 

Waukesha's Horeb Springs Skate Park 

Additionally, the skate park does allow BMX bikes and in-line skates.

Waukesha's Horeb Springs Skate Park 

The grand reopening was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.