Waukesha's 'Friends with Food' window fixed, but new financial woes

The window at Waukesha's "Friends with Food" is fixed months after an SUV crashed through it. The window was covered by the driver's insurance. But there were increased utility costs and new equipment costs that have now created a financial problem for the organization.

Scott Brauch gives a part of himself every time he volunteers at "Friends with Food."

"I don’t want to hear anyone’s tummy growl tomorrow. Nobody is going to hungry if I can help it," Brauch said.

Brauch sees it week after week – lines at the organization keep getting longer.

"Just today alone, we received 13 new families that found out about us," said Rochelle Gamauf, executive director. "I like to say we strip all the barriers to food insecurity."

"Friends with Food" opened in March 2020.

"We don’t have any residency requirements. We don’t have any income requirements or restrictions or verification," Gamauf said.

When COVID relief funds dried up for people in need last spring, Gamauf said her food pantry became the second largest in the county. It has not been an easy journey.

In January, an SUV crashed into the pantry's storefront. "Friends with Food" kept serving families – even though the repairs only finished last week.

While the repairs were going on, Gamauf had to buy a truck. She has already used it to haul 80,000 pounds of food back to the pantry.

All the expenses means she only has enough money left to keep the pantry open for another two months.

"We just hope we get the support from the community," Gamauf said.

"You see the prices at the store – people are struggling right now in this economy," Brauch said.

Brauch does not want to think about what could happen to the thousands of people who rely on the pantry every month. As long as there is a need, he helps there will be "Friends with Food."

"A lot of the people are just really grateful," Brauch said.

If you feel so inclined, you are invited to make a donation to help keep "Friends with Food" in operation.