Waukesha's 1st snow of the season 'came a little too soon'

On Nov. 10, southeast Wisconsin saw temperatures in the 70s, and Milwaukee tied the all-time November record high. Five days later, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the first accumulating snow of the season moved in to southeast Wisconsin.

After digging out the winter coats and the ice scrapers, some in Waukesha said the first snowfall of the season came a little before their liking, and it wasn't a light snowfall.

"It’s pretty, but it came a little too soon," said Lily Bitters. "It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, and I would really appreciate if they waited until Christmas."

Lily Bitters

The FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service said Waukesha saw close to 4 inches.

Bitters said the storm didn't disappoint.

"Very heavy," said Bitters. "It’s pretty when it falls, wet when it hits the ground, really heavy on the back today."

Bill Wenger was another Waukesha resident not ready to welcome the snow.

"Sigh," said Wenger. "Like I said, I wish I was in Florida."

He tried to keep a positive attitude and make the most of it.

"The temperature is not so cold, so it’s not unbearable," said Wenger.

Some were happy the snow held off this long.

"Well, at least it wasn’t on Halloween like it was in years past, so it was actually kind of nice that we did get some extra prep time," said Dan Moudry, Waukesha County's highway patrol superintendent.

Moudry said it was all hands on deck to get 52 trucks out and ready to clear 52 routes.

"They are all equipped with pre-wet brine systems, which we are using, and they all hold anywhere from 7-10 tons of salt," said Moudry.

Crews worked to clear heavy snow from slushy roads.





"We have a job to do," said Moudry. "We are very good at what we do, and whatever Mother Nature throws at us, we will do the best we can for everyone."

Bitters said she would have to shovel again.

"Round one," said Bitters. "Probably going to be another round before I go to bed."

Moudry said they would have snow removal crews out until 10 p.m. Tuesday, returning in full force at 3 a.m.