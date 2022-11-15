Expand / Collapse search

Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Nov. 15, 2022

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

  • Delafield, 5.0
  • Waukesha, 3.8
  • Brookfield, 3.5
  • Greenfield, 3.0
  • Hales Corners, 3.0
  • Beaver Dam, 2.5
  • Nashotah, 2.0
  • Waupun, 2.0
  • Muskego, 2.0
  • Sullivan, 1.4
  • Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 0.6