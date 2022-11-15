Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Nov. 15, 2022
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change.
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service
- Delafield, 5.0
- Waukesha, 3.8
- Brookfield, 3.5
- Greenfield, 3.0
- Hales Corners, 3.0
- Beaver Dam, 2.5
- Nashotah, 2.0
- Waupun, 2.0
- Muskego, 2.0
- Sullivan, 1.4
- Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 0.6