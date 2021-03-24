Waukesha veteran receives surprise gift: 'Fairy tales can happen'

A Navy veteran and his family received an unexpected gift in Waukesha on Wednesday, March 24.

On a quiet, rainy street, the Sedlmeiers were in for a huge surprise; their next month's mortgage payment is taken care of.

"It’s huge, and just to be able to help somebody like him and that family that gives back to the community -- it’s great," said Jason Grubba with Envoy Mortgage.

It could not have come at a better time for Veteran Matt Sedlmeier and his family.

"Work is slow this week, I’ve been home all week, and we’ve been watching every penny," said Matt Sedlmeier. "Now, all of a sudden, we don’t really have to for a month -- I mean I cannot describe it."

Matt and Heather Sedlmeier

Advertisement

"Like with losing my job, getting a new job, having a kid -- money has been tight," Heather Sedlmeier said. "So now I’m like thinking -- maybe we can go out for a date night."

It's peace of mind that can only be afforded by someone with a big check.

"Fairy tales can happen, even if it’s a small one," Heather Sedlmeier said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.