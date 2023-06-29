Van crashes into Waukesha home, driver won't be cited: police
article
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A van slammed into a Waukesha woman's bedroom wall Wednesday night, June 28.
It happened on Rambling Rose Road, just northwest of Springdale and Moreland, around 9 p.m. The homeowner told FOX6 News the van crossed her lawn and busted a brick wall – some of which buckled just a few feet away from a bed.
Waukesha police said a mechanical issue led to the crash, and the van driver will not be cited.