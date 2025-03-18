Waukesha tiny house for sale; listing says it's "whimsical," "cozy"

The Brief A tiny house in Waukesha is up for sale. It's only 500 square feet but is listed at $205,000. The current owner touts the uniqueness of the home – and the real estate agent said there is a person out there who will want it.



Real estate agents say it is a seller's market right now. If you do not believe them, you will have to take a closer look at the tiniest house in Waukesha.

Tiny house for sale

What we know:

Real estate agent Halie Struck is doing her best to sell the property at 608 N. Grandview Boulevard in Waukesha. It is described as "whimsical," "cozy" and "unique." It is hard to get past the floorplan in the listing. The home is just 500 square feet.

The house tour does not take long. There is one bathroom and one bedroom. To get upstairs, you have to climb a ladder.

What they're saying:

"I think the right person will come along. They just have to be ready to live small," Struck said.

Mallory Rankin is the current owner and seller.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"I just thought it was the cutest, most darling thing. I was just like, ‘I should try and buy it.’ A lot of people told me I was crazy," Rankin said.

The backstory:

The home was built in the 1930s. Rankin calls it her mushroom house. It is wedged into a corner lot at Grandview and Summit.

Ask different people, and you will get different stories about its history. Some say it was a barber shop. Others say it was an office.

Rankin purchased the home three years ago for $173,000. It is on the market now for $205,000.

"I mean, people are living in vans right now, and they spend almost $100K on that, and they don’t have a yard or anything to go with it," Struck said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Keep in mind, there is no oven and nowhere to do laundry. But Rankin said she got something of value from the tiny home.

"Being comfortable in your own space and really with who you are – that to me was very eye-opening," Rankin said.

Why is it being sold?

What they're saying:

Rankin said she is selling the mushroom house because she is moving in with her boyfriend, who lives in another county.

How many people can you fit in the tiny house? Rankin said she once had a party with 12 of her co-workers.

See more pictures

Image 1 of 9 ▼

What you can do:

You can check out the listing for the Waukesha tiny house as shared by First Weber Real Estate Services.