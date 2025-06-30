Waukesha structure fire; $50K in damage; cause under investigation

article

The Brief Waukesha firefighters were on the scene of a structure fire early Monday morning, June 30. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a fire in the attic of a two-story, two-family residence. The fire department estimates the damage to the building and contents to be $50,000.



Waukesha firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire early Monday morning, June 30 on The Strand just south of Perkins Avenue. The call came in around 12:30 a.m.

What we know:

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a fire in the attic of a two-story, two-family residence.

All occupants had safely exited the building.

The residents were alerted to the fire when one of the occupants woke up to an active smoke alarm and smelled something burning. They then woke up their children and quickly exited the building.

There were no injuries sustained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire department estimates the damage to the building and contents to be $50,000.