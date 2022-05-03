'Waukesha Strong' mural recommended for approval by committee

The phrase "Waukesha Strong" is one step closer to becoming a permanent part of downtown Waukesha.

The city's Public Art Committee recommended approval of a new mural.

The original design for the mural was criticized during a committee meeting in April for a number of reasons, so the artists went back to the drawing board and think this new design will honor both the victims and the survivors of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

Sandy peters made a passionate pitch against the mural Brandon Fox first proposed to fill a blank wall on the side of the Salty Toad.

"This is not for the victims," said Peters. "This is not for the people at the parade."

Peters sat down with FOX6 News, saying she felt it was inappropriate to put the mural outside a bar. She also felt the colors and design were too much of a contrast with other murals in the city.

"We tried to take everything she said into consideration," said Fox. "We dulled the colors significantly. They still flow well. They flow a lot better now."

On Tuesday, May 3, Fox was back in front of the Public Art Committee – this time, with a new design. It's scaled down to leave the bricks exposed. The bright blues have been replaced with more orange and green.

The Public Art Committee was impressed. They unanimously recommended its approval to the Plan Commission.

"I’m really looking forward to it coming to life," said Fox.

The mural's location has not changed. Peters was not at Tuesday's meeting to object.

The next plan commission meeting is May 25. It's expected a final decision will be made then.