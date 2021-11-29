Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha Strong Holiday Memorial Tree stands at Veterans Park

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Waukesha Christmas Parade
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha Strong Holiday Memorial Tree went up in Waukesha's Veterans Park on Monday, Nov. 29. It is decorated with "Waukesha Strong" hearts.

A sign near the tree reads as follows: 

"Our hearts were broken by the tragic event on November 21st, 2021. This tree is decorated with "Waukesha Strong Hearts." Each heart honors the lives affected by the tragedy. One side, the scar that reflects the pain we felt; the other side healed and strong."

Red hearts on the tree are for Waukesha South High School, purple for Waukesha North High School, blue hearts for Waukesha West High School, and pink hearts for all dance teams that were impacted.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Waukesha Strong Holiday Memorial Tree

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Waukesha parade tragedy: Pickup center for missing items closes Monday
article

Waukesha parade tragedy: Pickup center for missing items closes Monday

If you had items left at the scene such as chairs and blankets, they will be available for pick up at the Park, Recreation, and Forestry Department.

Waukesha's Siena House fully remodeled, unveiled
article

Waukesha's Siena House fully remodeled, unveiled

Hebron Housing Services unveiled on Monday, Nov. 29 the fully remodeled Siena House, a homeless shelter serving those in crisis in Waukesha.