Waukesha Strong Holiday Memorial Tree stands at Veterans Park

A Waukesha Strong Holiday Memorial Tree went up in Waukesha's Veterans Park on Monday, Nov. 29. It is decorated with "Waukesha Strong" hearts.

A sign near the tree reads as follows:

"Our hearts were broken by the tragic event on November 21st, 2021. This tree is decorated with "Waukesha Strong Hearts." Each heart honors the lives affected by the tragedy. One side, the scar that reflects the pain we felt; the other side healed and strong."

Red hearts on the tree are for Waukesha South High School, purple for Waukesha North High School, blue hearts for Waukesha West High School, and pink hearts for all dance teams that were impacted.

Waukesha Strong Holiday Memorial Tree

