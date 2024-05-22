Waukesha 5-year Strategic Plan unveiled; 'catalyst for positive change'

article

The City of Waukesha unveiled on Wednesday, May 22 its new strategic plan, which outlines a clear and comprehensive vision for the future of the city over the next five years.

A news release says the strategic plan was developed over the course of the past several months with input from community members, business leaders, City of Waukesha Common Council, City leadership and City employees. It incorporates feedback gathered through surveys, public forums and stakeholder interviews. The planning process was led by consulting firm BerryDunn and a project team made up of key city staff.

The new plan focuses on four key strategic priorities:

Financial Sustainability

Service in Excellence

People-Centered Development

Engaged Community

Officials say each of the priorities has specific goals and objectives for implementation, as well as metrics for measuring progress. The strategic plan is intended to serve as a catalyst for positive change in Waukesha, improving the quality of life for residents.

City officials say they will begin implementing the plan immediately, with a focus on achieving short-term objectives and laying the foundation for longer-term initiatives. The plan will be reviewed and updated regularly to ensure that it remains relevant and responsive to the changing needs of the community.

Learn more about the Waukesha Strategic Plan by reading through it yourself.