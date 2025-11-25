Waukesha standoff: Man sentenced to 4 years in prison

article

The Brief A Waukesha man was sentenced to prison for charges related to a standoff. The standoff happened at a Waukesha home in October 2024. A jury convicted the man on some – but not all – charges he faced.



A Waukesha man, convicted on multiple charges related to an hours-long standoff that happened last year, was sentenced to prison.

Prison sentence

In Court:

Prosecutors charged 63-year-old Paul Neilson with four felonies and two misdemeanors in 2024. A jury found him guilty of three felonies and one misdemeanor – and not guilty of the remaining counts – earlier this month.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

On Monday, a Waukesha County judge sentenced Neilson to four years in prison and four years of extended supervision.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Police standoff on Moreland Boulevard near American Avenue, Waukesha

The backstory:

The standoff and tactical situation unfolded at a home near Moreland and American on Oct. 5, 2024. The Waukesha Police Department said officers were initially called to the home for a domestic violence incident.

Police tried negotiations, tactical means and even tear gas pumped into the house for two hours. But court filings said he barricaded himself inside the home. Investigators said there was junk piled "five feet high" – and police said Neilson even texted one of the negotiators to "stop harassing him."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A drone located Neilson in his basement. Prosecutors said he intentionally made it difficult for officers to get him. Nothing worked until a K-9 was sent in and bit Neilson on the arm, police said, which ultimately got him to surrender.

Investigators also said Neilson threatened to kill a woman in his house, and the woman told police that Neilson tried to run her over.

Featured article