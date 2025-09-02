Waukesha stabbing arrest; recent knife crimes worry neighbors

The Brief Some in Waukesha are worried about recent knife crimes. Those crimes have happened near Waukesha's Hope Center, where people in need come for clothes, shelter and meals. Waukesha police say knife crimes are not on the rise in the city.



Waukesha police are investigating a series of knife crimes near an important resource in the city.

Knife crimes in Waukesha

What we know:

While she was eating dinner on Monday night, Sept. 1, Izabel Sgiers said two men got into a fight. It was at Waukesha's Hope Center, where people in need come for clothes, shelter and meals.

Waukesha police said it happened just before 5:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators said they arrested a 43-year-old man after he stabbed another man outside the building. Officers found the victim about a mile away.

What they're saying:

"All of the sudden, chairs kinda moved back in the middle of dining room," Sgiers said.

Hope Center, Waukesha

Sgiers said that is the reason she carries a knife – because other people have them too.

"It’s just not talked about enough," Sgiers said.

Timeline:

In July, police said a woman was arrested after she stabbed a man near a bike trail at Sunset and Oakdale.

In August, police said a man flashed a knife at the Dollar General on Broadway when workers caught him stealing. That crime took place right across the street from the Hope Center.

The Hope Center's Interim Director Roy Nelson told FOX6 News by phone on Tuesday the following:

"Our staff is very good at de-escalating conflicts. We have security cameras throughout the building and manned security outside in the evenings. Anyone who violates our code of conduct will be banned for life."

Local perspective:

In July, the Hope Center asked the city to remove a bus shelter in front of the building because of ongoing issues with loitering. Nelson said it has helped cut down on bad behavior.

"If they can’t get along, just don’t say nothing at all."

People like Jermaine Bolling rely on the Hope Center for meals.

"It’s just not talked about enough," Bolling said.

Those people do not want the actions of a few to reflect negatively on the center's positive work.

Waukesha police stress each of these incidents was an isolated knife crime. Investigators said knife crimes are not on the rise in the city.

