Waukesha South Cookie Walk parade memorial fundraiser

Waukesha South High School's Cookie Walk fundraiser is an annual event, but their efforts this year hit much closer to home.

During the Cookie Walk, families stop by the cafeteria and purchase a variety of cookies that have been donated by Waukesha families and businesses. Usually, it is a fundraiser for the Waukesha South High School Band Boosters.

Noting the "tremendous" outpouring of support after the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack, organizers said they wanted to give back.

All of the proceeds were donated to the Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial Fund.

"We had an amazing turnout," said Veronica Ciszek, co-president of the boosters. "We sold out of our cookies about an hour and a half. It was amazing and exciting to see the community come out."

Two memorials (in Grede Park and on Main Street) will honor the six people killed and more than 60 hurt when Darrell Brooks drove through the Waukesha Christmas Parade route in November 2021. Together, they are expected to cost $1.5 million.