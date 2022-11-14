Waukesha parade memorial funding, less than 6% raised, January goal

Organizers of two planned memorials for the victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack revealed Monday night, Nov. 14 they have a long way to go. Only a fraction of the money needed has been raised.

The city was hoping to have the majority of the funds needed by January. As of Monday, they only have around 6% of the estimated costs, but they are hopeful businesses will fill the gap.

The two memorials will be located at Grede Park and Main Street. Together, they are expected to cost $1.5 million.

Thrive Architects Waukesha parade attack victims memorial rendering

On, Monday the Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission got an update on fundraising. So far, they only have $87,661. That's less than 6% of the total.

"We’re going to work on getting funds," said Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly. "If we don’t get enough funds, then we’ll re-evaluate."

Mayor Reilly said he's hopeful that businesses will step up to reach the city's goal. For now, they are focused on reaching $150,000, enough to build the Main Street monument.

The hope is for that to be done by November 2023.

"There’s a number of people that I’ve been talking to, a number of companies, still kind of working on it," said Reilly.

Reilly believes it will happen because of what this means to the community.

"I like to think that both the monuments will really provide comfort to people now but a year from now, two years from now but also, decades from now," said Reilly.

The parade commission plans to hang up posters around the city. A QR code takes people directly to the website where they can donate.

The mayor said they don't have a hard deadline to raise the $1.5 million but are hoping to do it as quickly as possible.