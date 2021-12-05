Waukesha County Shop with a Sheriff

The annual Shop with a Sheriff happened early Sunday morning, Dec. 5 at a Walmart in Waukesha, where some lucky kids got the run of the store.

For some, the most wonderful time of year comes a couple of weeks before Christmas. During the "Shop with a Sheriff" event, lucky children get the run of a store to get whatever they want within budget, of course.

"We get to take kids, take them to Walmart, and they get $125 to shop around and pick stuff for their family, for themselves," said Deputy Raul Sepulveda.

On Sunday, the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department went shopping with a little more than a dozen area children, getting gifts big and small for themselves and their families.

"Baby Yoda, a WWE belt and a car," said Jaxson Low.

"He definitely knew his family well, he knew what they wanted, and what was going to make them happy," said Deputy Sepulveda. "I think that’s one of the best things about this event is seeing his excitement, and what going to bring to the family that joy."

It provided a nice holiday reprieve that Low's father said was welcomed.

"A lot of kids at home, so when they get that individual time with any adult, they love it, and it kind of helps us as parents give them a little bit more for Christmas," said Josh Low.

A gift of smiles, and fun toys, that go both ways...

"He’s a very bright, smart little kid and very caring," said Deputy Sepulveda.

The sheriff's department thanked everyone who came out for making it so easy and fun. They also wished everyone a Merry Christmas and happy holidays.