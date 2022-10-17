Waukesha shooting at Extended Stay near Bluemound

Waukesha police were called to the Extended Stay on Plaza Court near Bluemound Road Monday night, Oct. 17 for a shooting.

Police said the victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Waukesha police added that this was NOT an active shooter situation, and police said, "We are not looking for any suspects at this time."

"This is a convoluted scene, and we are attempting to get vetted and verified information," said police just after 9 p.m. Monday.

FOX6's crews on scene reported around a dozen squads in front of the hotel. They saw one person in handcuffs taken out of the back of a squad and placed in an ambulance. That ambulance did not have its lights and sirens activated. Another person was placed into handcuffs and put in the back of a squad.

Our crews also saw police officers running through the parking lot.

Waukesha police said, "There is no threat to the public and the scene is stable. We just need time to investigate."

