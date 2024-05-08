Waukesha sex offender with child porn; Kevin Peeples sentenced, 25 years

article

A Waukesha County judge sentenced Kevin Peeples on Tuesday, May 7 to 25 years in prison plus an additional 13 years of extended supervision following his guilty plea on possession of child pornography charges.

Peeples pleaded guilty in February to ten counts against him. Ten others were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

Peeples was a convicted sex offender released in Waukesha in December 2020.

According to a criminal complaint, four tips came in in December 2022 to the National Center for Missing/Exploited Children from Microsoft Online Operations/BingImage. The IP address was provided, and an investigation revealed that IP address was registered to Peeples on West Sunset Drive in Waukesha.

A search warrant was executed at Peeples' home on Feb. 23, 2023.

Prosecutors say police found child porn on his computer and on a hard drive and tablet found in a safe in his bedroom. The safe also contained "a pouch containing several adult porn magazines."

In all, the complaint says police found more than 124,000 child porn images on the tablet, over 3,000 images on the computer and around 220,000 images on the hard drive.

Peeples was previously arrested in August 2013, charged with 10 counts of possession of child porn for "organizing and categorizing" hundreds of thousands of child pornography images on his computer. He was convicted of two counts and sentenced to four years in prison.

The complaint notes that Peeples was sent to prison in that case in July 2014 and released in August 2017. His probation was revoked in 2018, and in August 2018, he was sent back to prison. He was released to live on Sunset Drive in Waukesha in December 2020. In July 2022, he finished his probation.