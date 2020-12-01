Police: Sex offender Kevin Peeples released in Waukesha

article

The Waukesha Police Department is notifying the community of the release of a registered sex offender.

Kevin Peeples, 45, was released on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Police said he will reside on Sunset Drive.

Peeples was convicted in 1998 of having sex with a child age 16 or older. He was later convicted for possession of child pornography in 2014.

He is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, is not allowed in taverns, bars or liquor stores, is to have no contact with victims and is not to purchase/possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs. He is to comply with sex offender rules and will be on lifetime GPS monitoring.

This sex offender has served the prison sentence imposed on him by the courts. He is not wanted by the police at this time. This notification is not intended to increase fear, rather, it is the belief of authorities that "an informed public is a safer public."

